﻿Alternative Uses For itunes Gift Cards

Itunes cards are a popular gift right now, I am always receiving itunes cards as rewards at work, for filling out surveys, even my grandma gave me a itunes card for my birthday. Everyone thinks it's the perfect gift and for some people it is, after all who does not like music, movies and television? While everyone would agree that they at least love some form of media not everyone is into the digital format itunes delivers media in and of course not everyone is into the whole concept of paying for their music, movies and television shows. After all there is plenty of indie music out there for free, streaming websites also offer a good deal of free music from popular bands not to mention that thing called the radio. For television you can always watch shows for free, with a dvr that is nearly standard on cable boxes these days you can even record your favorite shows to watch later. While movies are not free there are services like Netflix that provide them for a very low cost. Some people reading this article may now be thinking that I am ignorant of the thousands of bit torrent and file sharing sites out there. Of course this is another reason, possibly the biggest reason why people may choose to sell their itunes gift cards. Why use their itunes card at all when they get their media for free? Most people don't and the itunes cards just sit around gathering dust for years. That's why I have come up with some alternative uses for your itunes cards.

The first alternative use and most lucrative is to simply go online and sell the card. There is a website that will let you sell itunes gift cards, they will give you cash for your unwanted itunes credits. It is the easiest way to sell your itunes cards and it takes only about 5 minutes to turn your card into cash. It is important to note that in order to sell your card it must not have been previously loaded onto your itunes account. If you load the card on your account the balance will be stuck on your account forever. We still have a number of alternative uses for the card if you have already put it on your account so be sure to read on.

If your balance is already stuck on your account and you own an iphone, ipad or mac computer you can always use your credits to purchase software apps. There are literally millions of apps available so you should be able to find something you like. Even if you can not find an app you like consider investing in a productivity app or purchase a issues of a magazine you like. Still not convinced this is a good use of cash? Then read on for our final suggestion of alternative uses for itunes cards.

Consider donating the balance on your itunes account if you do not want to cash in or use it on some media or an app. How can you donate your itunes balance? Just look for an app or song that is donating all proceeds to a charitable cause. There are always lots of options available as developers and musicians aim to promote their music by attaching their product to a worthy cause. Also you can try to think of any friends or family members who may have developed an app or put their bands single on itunes. Why not help them climb the charts and put a little bit of money in their pocket? Of course Apple takes its cut on every transaction but this does not detract from the good created by your charitable donation.

Many people leave their gift cards sitting around for years, some get lost, some even get thrown out. If you are not using the card do something with it! Look at your itunes card as an asset that is wasted capital if it's just sitting there unused. Sell your gift cards, buy something nice, invest the money, and donate to a worthy cause. Don't let that asset sit ideally by, do something with your itunes credit today.