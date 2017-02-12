﻿Learn How to Filter Water - It's Easy as 123!

Learning how to filter water is one of the most important information that you should have especially in today’s time. Water is one of the commodities which are considered highly necessary. Unfortunately, it is very difficult looking for pure and clean drinking water nowadays. So, how do we go about this business exactly?

Well, the actual process of a simple water filtration system is extremely simple. Semi permeable materials are placed in a container. All these will strain the elements within water which are not needed or are disadvantageous for your health but allow clean water to flow through. There are several kinds of water filtration system in the market today. What should you get?

It really depends on what you need to filter. There are several kinds of contaminants that you need to get rid of in common municipal tap water. This includes chlorine, fluorides, certain heavy metals, toxic organic compounds from pesticides, disease-causing bacteria, and the usual sediment like sand or soil. If your water has an increased concentration of a certain contaminant then that is what you need to filter.

Since most filtration machines are quite expensive, it is best that you know how to filter water at home. You can do this by creating your own water filtration system. Being knowledgeable about this will definitely save you money from buying one of those high-priced gadgets and the medical bills you may accrue due to water-borne diseases as well.

Here is one simple water filtration system which you can make and use at home. All you need are the following: a regular container (size depends on you), cotton, small rocks or pebbles, coarse and fine sand and finally, gravel. All these should be sanitary before you use it.

Basically, you’ll have to layer all the other materials inside the container. Each has its own function in sieving the contaminants. For instance, the cotton immediately blocks those tiny microorganisms while the sand refines the water well. If you are not satisfied with the primary outcome, try to sieve it once or twice more to make sure that you come up with clean, sparkling water.

There are also materials which you can ubuy in any DIY shops. Their effectiveness is guaranteed since these are used in ready-made filtration systems. The most common substances to be used are GAC (Granulated Activated Charcoal) which sifts off metallic contaminants. Carbon Block Filters also functions in the same manner. Silver Sterasyl Ceramic blocks tiny microorganisms.

The world’s current water problem is partly everybody’s fault. Besides putting the environment first so that we can maintain what clean water we have right now, knowing the simple ways on how to filter water and live healthy!