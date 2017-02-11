﻿Kelty Child Carriers - New Kelty Pathfinder 3.0 and Journey 2.0, What's Changed?

The new Kelty Child Carriers are here! And their popularity is growing fast. The Pathfinder 3.0 and Journey 2.0 are the newest additions to the Kelty Child Carrier line up. They offer all of the same features that the older Kelty FC 3.0 and 2.0 offered, with a few bonus features that will make our outdoor adventures that much more fun.

Well, first of all, these two new Kelty Child Carriers still offer all of the same features that made the Kelty Child Carrier so popular to begin with. For instance, the auto-deploy kickstand, height adjustable set, and sliding torso-adjuster. The new Kelty Child Carriers also offer the same V-Bar structured cockpit, also known as the roll-cage. Both still offer the sophisticated suspension system capable of carrying up to 50 pounds, and Kelty's signature rain/sun hood. The waist belt and shoulder straps still offer plenty of padding, and the back panel is still thermo-formed for comfort. So, what's new?

So What's Changed?

The child safety harness on these two Kelty Child Carriers is definitely an improvement. You now have buckles at the chest that allow you to unclasp the shoulder straps, and easy-access leg loops that buckle over the legs. In other words, you no longer have to feed little arms and legs through small openings. Both the Pathfinder 3.0 and Journey 2.0 Kelty Child Carriers also offer hydration pack storage behind the back panel, as well as an easy access water bottle pocket located on the waist belt. The storage capacity is pretty much the same, except that the Pathfinder 3.0 Kelty Child Carrier now offers a zip off day pack with two zippered pockets of its own, as well as two mesh water bottle pockets on the sides.

How Much Do They Cost?

With all the added features you'd expect a much higher price tag, but that's the thing, these two new Kelty Child Carriers are about the same price as the old ones. They cost roughly $30 dollars more than the previous models, depending on where you get them. Now the Pathfinder 3.0 Kelty Child Carrier does cost about $50 dollars more than the Journey 2.0, but that's because you get the zip-off day pack as well.