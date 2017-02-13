﻿Bmw 5 Series Gets Interior Upgrades From Johnson Controls

BMW, with its top of the line BMW performance chip did something more to its 5 Series it did not only redesign the Series but it also upgraded its interior. The Bavarian automobile automaker has sought the expertise of Johnson Controls, one of the world's leading suppliers of automotive interior systems, electronics, and batteries.

Johnson Controls has provided the BMW 5 Series with a completely new developed door panels. It makes use of innovative machinery and process that enables it to apply for the first time a two-color foil to a single-component substrate made of natural fibers. This new process assures cost-effective production and high-quality finish.

At present the two-color components of automotive interiors are achieved by means of producing multiple parts before applied to one another. This process is not perfect and leaves seams and gaps visible plus it also makes it difficult in some cases to observe strict weight limitations although it is not that so with the BMW 5 Series.

The interior upgrades done on the BMW 5 Series have proven to be a challenge for engineers. It was likened to gift wrapping using an asymmetric object with striped gift wrap paper and making sure that the line would end up parallel and even along the edges. Aside from that, the film is stretched when it is applied on the substrate, which usually distorts the color demarcation line and when this happen additional effort is required to bring the film back to the color demarcation and the film to its proper alignment. In order to ensure a high-quality finish and harmonious overall effect, exacting tolerances must be observed especially where the two colors meet on the door panels.

Johnson Controls make use of a fully automated production process, tools, and machinery advances to ensure that the color demarcation lines stay within the exacting tolerances at all times.

BMW 5 Series in production at China

The BMW 5 Series that is currently in production at the Chinese BMW plant in Shenyang is also being fitted with the innovative door panels from Johnson Controls. The company will also supply the eight-inch display for the rear seat entertainment system for the long-wheelbase version of the BMW 5 Series that is also being produced in China. Johnson Controls will also provide the integrated HomeLink garage door opener worldwide as optional equipment.

About BMW

BMW is the abbreviation for Bayerische Motoren Werke, which when translated in English means Bavarian Motor Works. It is an independent German company and manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles. BMW is also the parent company of the MINI and Rolls-Royce car brands, and was previously the owner of Rover. The company's slogan is "The Ultimate Driving Machine".